Communicating the Gospel to Modern Pagans – Lessons from Pascal – Belgrave Heights Christian Convention

Last year I had the privilege of speaking at the Belgrave Heights Convention in Victoria…this year I was invited back but because of Covid it has to be online. This is the first seminar delivered today. I have loved Peter Kreeft’s wonderful book – Christianity for Modern Pagans – which argues that Pascal’s Pensees is a great book to use for our evangelism. I totally agree…it is what I call a rainbow book – that is one that I have highlighted so much that it looks like a rainbow. This talk is a summary of the first two chapters. I hope you found it as helpful as I did. Please note that the sound starts at four minutes….

This is how the seminar was advertised…. “What can we learn from a 17th Century Catholic about communicating the Gospel in 21st Century Australia? A lot. Come and find out in this seminar. ”

Tomorrow I will be doing a seminar on Euthanasia and Evangelism.