Happy Christmas! ….this weeks Quantum is a bit different – it’s a Christmas Special reflecting on the times we live in….Featuring John Wilson, Handal, Joni, Colin Buchanan, Jannie du Toit, 20 Schemes, Joyeux Noel, Enya, Beethoven and Katie Melua..

enjoy and pass on…

https://theweeflea.podbean.com/e/quantum-126-2020-christmas-special/

<iframe title=”Quantum 126 – 2020 Christmas Special” height=”122″ width=”100%” style=”border: none;” scrolling=”no” data-name=”pb-iframe-player” src=”https://www.podbean.com/media/player/t3uaf-f5e4d0?from=pb6admin&download=1&version=1&auto=0&share=1&download=1&rtl=0&fonts=Helvetica&skin=1&pfauth=&btn-skin=107″></iframe>

Here are the links for the music used. 1) This has been a time of humbling – John Wilson

2) A time of persecution –

3) A time of sickness –

4) A time of fun -Colin Buchanan –

5) A time for longing –

6) A time for the poor –

7) A time for peace –

8) A time for beauty –

9) A time for joy –

10) O Holy Night – Katie Melua

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1CDkeUTaogIt5yHVJrEEx9zIVqFDONiEZ/view?usp=sharing

