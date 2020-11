I took part in the Men Meeting the Challenge Conference – some of that was taking part in this panel discussion with Tony Payne, Grant Borg, Martyn Iles and Dominic Steele. This has just been published on The Pastor’s Heart.

We discussed evangelism, leading our homes and the battle against porn….very impressed with the other panellists!

The Pastors Heart – Interview with Dominic Steele

Reflections on Sydney Anglicanism – An Interview with the Australian Church Record