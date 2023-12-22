Quantum 282 – Good News for all People!

This is our Christmas special.…looking at the bad news in the world, in the light of the good news of Christmas! Icelandic Volcanoes; Spanish Olives; Egypt’s President; Ghana’s mystery presidential candidate; Confusing Congo election; Genocide in Darfur – again; the Suez Canal; Wasted Covid Vaccines; The Spirituality of Kandinsky; Temple Universities abusive intersectionality; Islamic sermons in Australia; Hamas plots to kill European Jews; the Sparkle Creed; the heresy of Jayne Ozanne; Pope Francis goes full Woke; SEEK 18 – Mistakes in the Bible; and Louise Perry on Sin. With appropriate Chrismas music from Chris Rea, John Lennon, Bing Crosby and David Bowie, Boney M, Mike Oldfield, Chris de Burgh and Bach!

Catch up on last week – Quantum 281 – Veritas! The Truth about Harvard, Anti-Semitism, Ukraine, Transgender, the EU and the C of E

This is the video that should end it. Share this story far and wide. https://t.co/S0ejL3GG5M — Graham Linehan (@Glinner) December 20, 2023

"I don't really know if I believe in God, but I do instinctively believe in original sin" In this special Q&A video @Louise_m_perry discusses the dark side of evolutionary psychology, and how it dovetails with religious teachings. Full video: https://t.co/y6TepghFD2 pic.twitter.com/DPPP9nD6JI — Maiden Mother Matriarch Podcast (@maiden_podcast) December 19, 2023