Quantum 281 – Veritas! The Truth about Harvard, Anti-Semitism, Ukraine, Transgender, the EU and the C of E

theweefleaby
In this weeks Quantum we look at some predictions and trends that have come true….the dumbing down of elite Universities; Bill Maher; the rise of anti-Semitism; the lengthy war in Ukraine; Covid – lockdown and masks; the EU Empire; Why Net Zero is not going to happen;  Waking up to the Woke World;  Kemi Badenoch v. Kate Osbourne; Ryan O’Neal and Love Story; The Photographer Graeme Hutton; Squid Game reality show;  Human beings used to live longer; Church of England divorces from the Bible; SEEK 17 and Stephen Fry; with music from Fishermen’s Friends, Marvin Gaye, Edwin Starr, Gary Numan, Pentatonix,  and Dan Vasc

