Australia Creation Education Ethics Islam Israel Judaism Media Music Politics Sex and sexuality Technology USA

Quantum 280 – Fairytales, Fantasies and the Future – featuring Venezuela

theweefleaby
Leave a Comment on Quantum 280 – Fairytales, Fantasies and the Future – featuring Venezuela

In this weeks Quantum  we look at media self-censorship in Ireland;  Venezuela and Guyana; the dumbing down of Scottish and Australian teenagers; Volcanoes in Indonesia; Janita Castro; Kim Jong-Un on raising children;  buying supermodel babies; Hamas on the Balfour Declaration; Islamic sermons; Harvard and Penn leaders on calling for genocide against Jews; progressive feminists silence on abuse of Jewish women; the Two Ronnies on confused sport; King Charles and the theology of climate change; Robot preachers; and cancelling Christmas in Bethlehem; with music from Shane McGowan and Kirsty McColl, Cuatrombone, Brenda Lee, Status Quo, Kraftwerk, Jeremy Camp and Theocracy!

Also available on Apple Itunes here 

Catch up on last week – Quantum 279 – Status Quo – Climate Change, Ireland, Israel/Gaza and much more…

Support Quantum here – https://patron.podbean.com/theweeflea

Get all the music on the Spotify Playlist for December

@simonsmith390

♬ original sound – simonsmith390

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *