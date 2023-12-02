Quantum 279 – Status Quo – Climate Change, Ireland, Israel/Gaza and much more…

In this weeks Quantum with the help of Status Quo we look at Climate Change (Joe Biden pumps more oil, Aussie protesters at the largest coal port in the world, green vandals cleared, Net Zero costs in the UK, Humza Yousaf at COP28) ; Ireland (Senator O’Reilly, Leo Varadkar on Israeli hostages, assaults and riots in Dublin, Conor McGregor, ‘too white’ Ireland, the Irish economy); Israel/Gaza (Kay Burley, American progressives supporting Hamas, Australian Senator Mehreen Faruqi and Jews in the Bin, the Chilling Owen Jones); the Woke World (Dr Who, Furries on the BBC, NHS trans row); Hypocrisy (Oxfam and Socialist teens); World News (NSW euthanasia, Kissinger’s death, Ukraine, Burkina Faso) ; Church (persecution in India and the TikTok Quran fashion); SEEK 16 – the death of a child; Behold the Man.

