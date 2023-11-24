Equality Ethics Europe History Israel Middle East Music Politics Scotland Sex and sexuality the Church

Quantum 278 – Popular Problems

This week we look at elections in Argentina and the Netherlands; the cease fire in Gaza; BBC coverage of Gaza; Sex education in Scotland; Scotland’s Jews;  closing Grangemouth;  Finland’s Pavi Rasanen; The Crown and the Cult of Diana; Staffordshire Police police language; the Trans Roman Emperor; the Archbishop of Canterbury and Hinduism; Australia win cricket world cup;  No more lads and lasses at Newcastle FC; the rich and climate change; Guardian funding….and our featured album is Leonard Cohen’s ‘Popular Problems’ with other music from Julie Covington, the Blaydon Races and the Laughing Policeman – Enjoy…!

