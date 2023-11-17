Art Christianity Economics Education Ethics Justice Music Politics Sex and sexuality

Quantum 277 – The ARC Conference Special

theweefleaby
1 Comment on Quantum 277 – The ARC Conference Special

This week’s Quantum is a special – we look at the recent big conference held in London – the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship – with contributions from Paul Marshall on capitalism; Niall Ferguson on democracy; Michael Schellenberger and Bjorn Lomberg on climate change;  Erica Komisar on raising children; Samuel Andreyev on music; Jordan Peterson on heaven and hell; Jonathan Pageau on the supreme Good; and Makoto Fujimura on art. With music from Pink Floyd, Leonard Cohen; John Lennon; Mumford and Sons; Johnny Cash and Sovereign Grace

Catch up on last week –  Quantum 276 – Now and Then

Support Quantum here – https://patron.podbean.com/theweeflea

All the music used is on the Spotify November playlist

1 comment

  1. I am a huge admirer of Jordan Peterson. His discussions on Exodus brought many fresh insights. Jordan however still believes in evolution and talked of man reaching up to God. Os Guinness was excellent and always corrected him – it is God who reaches down to us.
    Jordan however has a much better grasp than most of us on loving your neighbour as yourself.
    Pray that his continued study of the Bible will open his eyes to a full understanding and saving faith.
    The sad thing is that if Jordan was to say he is a Christian he would instantly lose 90% of his followers.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

%d bloggers like this: