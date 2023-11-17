Quantum 277 – The ARC Conference Special

This week’s Quantum is a special – we look at the recent big conference held in London – the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship – with contributions from Paul Marshall on capitalism; Niall Ferguson on democracy; Michael Schellenberger and Bjorn Lomberg on climate change; Erica Komisar on raising children; Samuel Andreyev on music; Jordan Peterson on heaven and hell; Jonathan Pageau on the supreme Good; and Makoto Fujimura on art. With music from Pink Floyd, Leonard Cohen; John Lennon; Mumford and Sons; Johnny Cash and Sovereign Grace

