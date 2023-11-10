Quantum 276 – Now and Then

In this weeks Quantum we look at the Beatles new song; the White Album; Gaza/Israel; Netanyahu and the Amalekites; Ben Shapiro answering Oxford students; Australian Islamism; Cancelling Anne Frank in Germany; Met Police advisor; Ohio abortions; Swifties and BTS in Argentinian politics; featured country – Jordan; Woke bird watchers; Problematic books in Cambridge libraries; Maxwells Magic; SEEK 15 – Euthanasia; Remembrance Sunday and Abide with me.

Catch up on last week – Quantum 275 – Friends, Family and the Future – featuring Egypt

Support Quantum here – https://patron.podbean.com/theweeflea

All the music used is on the Spotify November playlist