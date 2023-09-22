Asia Australia Books Ethics Music Politics science Sex and sexuality Sport Technology the Church

Quantum 269 – Branded – featuring Electric cars, Azerbaiijan, Fictosexuals, Book Burning, Roisin Murphy and Fiji

theweefleaby
2 Comments on Quantum 269 – Branded – featuring Electric cars, Azerbaiijan, Fictosexuals, Book Burning, Roisin Murphy and Fiji

In this week’s Quantum we look at the trial by media of Russell Brand; Rishi Sunak’s change on net zero; Germany and Electric cars;  Fiji; Azerbaiijan amd Ngorno-Karabakh; Japanese Fictosexuals; NHS ‘diveristy and inclusion’ officers; Black Britain; Book removals in Canada; Cancelling Roisin; Astral Weeks; Ronaldo gets baptised; SEEK – Obeying the government; Brian Cox on the meaning of life; with music from Gary Numan; Ken Ishii;  Rosin Murphy; Dream Nails; Van Morrison; David Bowie and Fijian worship.

Catch up on last week – Quantum 268 – Going Home – featuring Morocco, the Ezra Collective and Bruce Guthro…

Support Quantum here – https://patron.podbean.com/theweeflea

All the music used is on the September Spotify Quantum playlist

 

2 comments

  1. The best Christian ‘take’ I’ve seen on the Russell Brand shenanigans is by Glen Scrivener on his Speak Life Youtube channel. It’s well worth a few minutes of anybody’s time.

    Reply

  2. The prime issue of NHS focusing on diversity is not in waiting lists. It is instead in the shift away from competence.

    Any society that abandons competence as the main criteria of employee selection heads towards disaster. NHS has done this by putting diversity ahead of competence.

    What they deny is the complexity of systems; that the developed systems that the NHS operate depend on competence to ensure the systems are maintained.

    We are entering a Yes Minister era where NHS hospitals will report an excess of unnecessary deaths – the result of malpractice – yet 100% fulfilment of diversity ratios.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

%d bloggers like this: