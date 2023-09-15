Quantum 268 – Going Home – featuring Morocco, the Ezra Collective and Bruce Guthro…

Africa Art Australia Ethics Films Music Politics the Church TV

On this weeks Quantum our featured country is Morocco – we also look at the Canadian Catholic Schools murder hoax; BBC Verify verified? Marica Langton and the Voice; Duck hunting in Victoria; Putin and Kim; Libyan floods; Woke Museums; Djokovic – again!;  Scottish football; Ben Stokes; the Rugby world cup; Christian Jazz band wins the Mercury Prize; The return of Neighbours; Van Gogh painting returned; Dundee Contemporary Arts centre;  Where the wild things are; SEEK – Abortion; Oliver Anthony evangelises Jordan Peterson; and we finish with an incredible song from the dying Bruce Guthro – other music from RunRig, Crosby, Stills, Nash and https://open.spotify.com/episode/4Dc3JaLq4ahBh0Eaz30WqG?si=842298f4c1124627Young, the Ezra Collective, Don McClean and the Troggs.

 

  1. On your interview of Noval Djokovic after his win in the US Open note the mention of his finally equalling Margaret Court record 50+ years earlier. Margaret was almost a non-person until Novak’s victory – Martina Navratilova, the CEO of Vogue, John McEnroe want to have the Australian Open Tennis Court in Melbourne stripped of her name. Serina Willimans and her coach openly admitted the goal of beating Margaret’s record then resorted to running down her record – until Novak’s victory raised it again. We all know why. Margaret became a pastor in Perth Australia and preaches against homosexual relationships. The Woke folk from New York cannot accept that a Christian women should hold the most impressive record in tennis. But then like Eric Liddel before her she chose to honour her Maker and as quoted in Chariots of Fire “Gon will honour those who honour him”.

