Quantum 268 – Going Home – featuring Morocco, the Ezra Collective and Bruce Guthro…

On this weeks Quantum our featured country is Morocco – we also look at the Canadian Catholic Schools murder hoax; BBC Verify verified? Marica Langton and the Voice; Duck hunting in Victoria; Putin and Kim; Libyan floods; Woke Museums; Djokovic – again!; Scottish football; Ben Stokes; the Rugby world cup; Christian Jazz band wins the Mercury Prize; The return of Neighbours; Van Gogh painting returned; Dundee Contemporary Arts centre; Where the wild things are; SEEK – Abortion; Oliver Anthony evangelises Jordan Peterson; and we finish with an incredible song from the dying Bruce Guthro – other music from RunRig, Crosby, Stills, Nash and https://open.spotify.com/episode/4Dc3JaLq4ahBh0Eaz30WqG?si=842298f4c1124627Young, the Ezra Collective, Don McClean and the Troggs.

Catch up on last week – Quantum 267 – The Voice and the Sound of Silence – Featuring Peru

Support Quantum here – https://patron.podbean.com/theweeflea

All the music used is on the September Spotify Quantum playlist