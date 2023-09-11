Coffee and Colossians 115 – Onesimus – the Useful/Faithful Slave/Brother

Onesimus is an extraordinary character. A slave who shows us how slavery was dealt with by Christianity….a useless slave who became a useful brother…
Also available as audio only on the ASK podcast
Coffee and Colossians 114 – Encouraged in Heart
The Blog of David Robertson
Onesimus is an extraordinary character. A slave who shows us how slavery was dealt with by Christianity….a useless slave who became a useful brother…
Also available as audio only on the ASK podcast
Coffee and Colossians 114 – Encouraged in Heart