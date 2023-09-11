Bible Christianity Equality Ethics Theology

Coffee and Colossians 115 – Onesimus – the Useful/Faithful Slave/Brother

Onesimus is an extraordinary character. A slave who shows us how slavery was dealt with by Christianity….a useless slave who became a useful brother…

  1. Thanks, as always, David. Onesimus may later have become bishop of Ephesus, if it’s the same (useful) person. God’s grace is wonderful.

