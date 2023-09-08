Bible Christian Living the Church Worship

Coffee and Colossians 114 – Encouraged in Heart

Colossians 4:8 – Why do Christians go to church? Have you ever thought that you go to encourage others? What does it mean to encourage someone’s heart? And what does that have to do with knowing Christ?

Also as an audio on the ASK Podcast here 

