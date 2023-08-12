Quantum 263 – Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood

In this weeks Quantum we look at Cambodia; Robbie Shepherd and Robbie Robertson; Education in Scotland; the Woke Scouts; Labouring in France; Tesla cars; AI social influencers; How many steps should you walk?; Costa Coffee; Climate change in China; Hot Sydney and Tasmanian energy crisis; a tale of theological alien paranoia; Barbie adverts; Greenbelt school of drag; Boasting about abortion; SEEK 4 – Why does God permit disease? and Psalm 91 – with music from the Animals, the Band, Pink Floyd, Queen, Black Sabbath, the Who, and Sons of Korah

Catch up on last week here

Support Quantum here

Listen to all this weeks music on the August Spotify Quantum playlist here…

She cannot fathom a god who would disagree with her. https://t.co/1cumcj1IPY — Keith Foskey (@YourCalvinist) August 7, 2023