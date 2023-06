Colossians 2:8 – What is the philosophy of Nihilism? And what is the Christian answer? Dedicated to the teens of Orange, NSW – with a little help from MASH…

Also on the ASK Podcast here…

Coffee and Colossians 56 – The Philosophy that Liberates

This photo is the sun dispelling the mist at the Orange men’s weekend away…..May the philosophy of Christ dispel the confusion and mists of the philosophies of this world….