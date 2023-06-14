Colossians 53 – Rooted and Built up in Christ

Colossians 1:7 – Should a Christian expect to grow? What does it mean? What are our roots?
Also on the Ask podcast here
The Blog of David Robertson
Colossians 1:7 – Should a Christian expect to grow? What does it mean? What are our roots?
Also on the Ask podcast here
Very, very helpful. I may have said this before, but there’s nothing quite like a slow reading of Scripture. Of course we need to grasp the big sweep of things; such helps us to understand context and direction – but hey: Matt.13:52 “Therefore every scribe who has been trained for the kingdom of heaven is like a master of a house, who brings out of his treasure what is new and what is old.” i.e. know our riches. Thank you. Looking forward to the slow-mo unpacking over these verse.