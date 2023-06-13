Bible Christian Living Jesus Christ Theology

Coffee and Colossians 52 – Receiving Jesus as Lord

theweefleaby
2 Comments on Coffee and Colossians 52 – Receiving Jesus as Lord

Colossians 2:6 – What does it mean to receive Jesus as Lord? Can you have him as Saviour but not Lord? WIth a clip of some of Tim Keller’s final words…

Coffee and Colossians 51 – Spiritual Presence and Standing Firm

2 comments

