Colossians 2:5 – How is it possible to be ‘spiritually’ present? What connections do Christians have? What does it mean to be disciplined and have a firm faith?

This is also available as a podcast – https://theaskproject.podbean.com/e/coffee-and-colossians-51-spiritual-presence-and-standing-firm/

Coffee and Colossians 50 – Deceived by Fine-Sounding Arguments