Bible the Church Theology

Coffee and Colossians 42 – The Mystery

theweefleaby
Leave a Comment on Coffee and Colossians 42 – The Mystery

Colossians 1:26 – Why is the Gospel described as a mystery? Who now understands the mystery?

Coffee and Colossians 41` – The Commission

Now as a podcast as well..

https://theaskproject.podbean.com/e/coffee-and-colossians-42-the-mystery/

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *