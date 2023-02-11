Quantum 237 – Whose Side Are You On?

In this weeks Quantum we ask why does the modern world treat everything as black and white and insist we have to be on one side or the other? This week we look at this – including the earthquake in Turkey; the Church of England and SSM; Corruption in Ukraine; the evidence for masks; Burt Bacharach; Covid Vaccines; Taylor Swift and Abortion; Bill Maher on Revolution; Sam Smith and the Highway to Hell; the Right Side of History – with music from Antrim Mennonites; B J Thomas; Taylor Swift; the Beatles; Sam Smith; ACDC; and Equip

All the music clips on Feb’s Spotify Playlist here –

Catch up with last week here – Quantum 236 – Ideology and Love

Support Quantum here – https://patron.podbean.com/theweeflea

Other links below:

And you have to see this!