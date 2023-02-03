Quantum 236 – Ideology and Love

In this weeks’ Quantum we look at how ideologies can cause so much harm….and why love is the answer….including Jordan Peterson on the lies women are told; the murder of Tyre Nichols; Pakistan bomb; Ukraine – tanks and Russia’s economy; Israel bombs Iran; Canada legalises heroine; that Pfizer tape; Bill Maher on Climate Change; Novak Djokovic; NHS Director for Lived Experience; Levels of Caffeine in Coffee; All Creatures Great and Small; Sandi Toksvig and the Archbishop of Canterbury; with music from Seasick Steve, Peter Green, Humble Pie, Jethro Tull, U2 and BB King… (all music is on the Feb Quantum Spotify play list here)

