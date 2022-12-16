Quantum 229 – Shadowbanning

This weeks Quantum

We look at shadowbanning – including Elton John, the Twitter Files, Ian MacWhirter, Senator Nancy Mace, Yo Yo Ma and Alison Krauss, Child pornography, Abortion, Nuclear Fusion, Letter re Climate Change, Welby stays neutral on SSM, Theocracy, EU corruption, Dan Andrews funds Islam, the Respect for Marriage Act, Lady Haldane’s Scottish Trans ruling, NHS accuses women of racism, Julia Hartley-Brewer, Cambridge dictionary redefines women, J K Rowling and a new womens centre, and Dave Henderson’s ‘Our Emmanuel’

At the @OversightDems hearing on white supremacy, Rep. @NancyMace asked witnesses if extremist rhetoric on social media is a threat to democracy. Trans activist Alejandra Caraballo @Esqueer_ said, "Yes." The congresswoman then presented Caraballo's tweets. https://t.co/z5VG89Kf0w pic.twitter.com/OnAEsAOIgb — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) December 13, 2022

VICTORIAN PREMIER ANNOUNCES MOHAMMED EDUCATION PROGRAMME Dan Andrews says:

"It is important that everyone across our State knows about the works of the Prophet Mohammed, Peace be Upon Him" https://t.co/rv7zqt68cf — Australian Jewish Association (@AustralianJA) December 9, 2022