Quantum 229 – Shadowbanning

This weeks Quantum 

We look at shadowbanning – including Elton John, the Twitter Files, Ian MacWhirter, Senator Nancy Mace, Yo Yo Ma and Alison Krauss, Child pornography, Abortion, Nuclear Fusion, Letter re Climate Change,  Welby stays neutral on SSM, Theocracy, EU corruption, Dan Andrews funds Islam, the Respect for Marriage Act, Lady Haldane’s Scottish Trans ruling, NHS accuses women of racism, Julia Hartley-Brewer, Cambridge dictionary redefines women, J K Rowling and a new womens centre, and Dave Henderson’s ‘Our Emmanuel’

