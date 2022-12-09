Africa Australia Equality Ethics Music Politics Sex and sexuality Sport Technology USA

Quantum 228 – The Road to Nowhere

In this weeks Quantum   we look at the hopeless direction we are heading in Western society – and what can be done – with Glen Miller, Jordan Peterson, Talking Heads, Royal Racism, Twitter Expose, Abortion – Hilary Clinton,Heidi Crowter, Spiked, Malta, Ralph Warnock,  and the Bill Gates Foundation;  Pearl Harbour, Sinta Klaas, Dutch Farmers, French Fines, Oxford Restrictions, Senator Alex Antic, Adultery in Indonesia, Chaos in Peru, Corruption in South Africa, Christianity at the World Cup and Nick Cave.

<iframe style=”border-radius:12px” src=”https://open.spotify.com/embed/episode/30Q57LETb6IWNn5hwh0Go6?utm_source=generator&#8221; width=”100%” height=”352″ frameBorder=”0″ allowfullscreen=”” allow=”autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; fullscreen; picture-in-picture” loading=”lazy”></iframe>

https://open.spotify.com/episode/30Q57LETb6IWNn5hwh0Go6?si=93b1bf8471624a2d

Senator Alex Antis (not Santis as I mistakenly said in the podcast!)…

 

