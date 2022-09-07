Coffee and Revelation 68 – Blessed are the Dead

Revelation 14:13 – How can death be a blessing? What does the blessing of those who ‘die in the Lord’ mean?
Today, a lovely reminder that what’s done for the Lord, enabled by His grace, is not lost.
The poet Gerard Manley Hopkins is a bit hard to digest but he has a lovely meditation on the despair of the grave v. the joy of Resurrection hope in ‘The Leaden Echo and the Golden Echo’:
‘See; not a hair is, not an eyelash, not the least lash lost; every hair
Is, hair of the head, numbered.’
Having often looked back on my past ministries, some of which I really wonder asking ‘was it worth anything?’ this verse in Revelation is such an encouragement.