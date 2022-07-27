Coffee and Revelation 38 – Angelic Worship

Revelation ch7 v. 11-12 – What is worship? What is the difference between heavenly worship and earthly worship? John describes to us what angelic worship is like…He is worthy!
Subscribe on YouTube
The Blog of David Robertson
Revelation ch7 v. 11-12 – What is worship? What is the difference between heavenly worship and earthly worship? John describes to us what angelic worship is like…He is worthy!
Subscribe on YouTube
Thanks David,
I’ve been discussing time recently with an atheist and, being a physicist, he can’t seem to grasp the concept of eternity or a timeless God. We are aware of time because our bodies are transient and dependent on food, sleep and ultimately they decay and die. But if we consider that these restraints will be removed when we worship God in eternity, time will be irrelevant and our worship will be for ever and fulfilling and part of our being. No more itching backsides on hard pews, or rumbling tummies in anticipation of the Sunday roast … although the Sunday roast might be sorely missed!
Similarly, why are we promised white robes? Will our bodies not be pure and shameless in the new creation? That’s another line of puzzlement that I sometimes crosses my mind. Hmmm.
I’m still one of those (un-repentantly) who sees worship as our whole of life offered to the Lord with gathering as a fellowship as a privilege of heightened focus. This last thought take us to Col.3:15 – 17, where Word instructed prayer, song, speaking and mutual discipleship of the gathering leads to v.17 “And whatever you do, whether in word or deed (daily living!), do it all in the Name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through Him” – spelled out again in Romans 12:1 – 2. When our ministry was in Manila, Philippines, we attended the Union Church of Manila and privileged to sit under the ministry of Darrel Johnson. Our two children, then in their young teens, insisted on staying through the sermon as it was so impactfull; 45+ minutes passing in moments. This ministry was empowering for focused, faithful living for very many; those in Christian service, business, relief agency and diplomatic service. All this an embodiment of “wisdom and thanks and honour and power and strength” Rev.7:12. Yes, imperfectly here, but in completion in the glory of the Resurrection lived our in the New Jerusalem. [Just waiting to get back to the Bodleian to do some focused reading on this – any suggestions?]