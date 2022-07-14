Coffee and Revelation 29 – The White Horse

Revelation 6:1-2 – Who is on the White Horse? What does it mean? What does it have to say to us today….part 1 of a four parter on the four riders of the apocalypse!
Thank you so much for today’s ministry. Now in the morning’s emails there was this from the Diocese of Oxford’s weekly letter:
“The Diocese of Oxford has been awarded the A Rocha Bronze Eco Diocese status in recognition of its commitment to good environmental and ethical stewardship.
As part of a six-point environmental strategy, the diocese has divested from fossil fuels, is equipping churches to reduce their environmental footprint, and is embedding creation care across mission and ministry practices.”
There’s a promise added to the Confirmation service that those being confirmed commit to the renewal of the earth (!!!).
One despairs – but what a brilliant reminder today of the Lord’s coming and his sovereign grace.