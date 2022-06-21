Coffee and Revelation 12 – The Face of Christ

Ch. 1 v. 16 – What does it mean to see the face of Christ? Why is it shining? With ‘The Blessing’ from Australia…
Coffee and Revelation – How does God Speak to Us?
The Blog of David Robertson
“The shining face of Jesus”.
Yes and in the context of preaching that you mention, it would be with authority unlike the teachers of the Law. But imagine if you will, not only when preaching from a pulpit. But also seeing in a congregation everyone shining their lights in obedience to Jesus.
And then imagine in every second of every minute of every hour of every day all shining that same light wiht the love of God (eat your heart out John Lennon 😉 ).
Thank you David for these mornings in Revelation and for today’s. What could be better than to look upon the face of Jesus and consider Him. So blessed also with The Blessing from Australia.
The Lord bless you and Annabel and keep you.
Effie