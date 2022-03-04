Quantum 188 – War – What is it Good For? Politicians, Propaganda and People

This weeks Quantum

War – what is it good for? This week we take a deeper look at what is happening in Ukraine….how do we know what is happening? War – what is it good for? We look at the propaganda, Biden, Mike Russell, Joy Behar, Anna McCord; It’s not about you; Gary Brooker; De Santis; Ngaire Woods; Transgender war – China; Melvin Tinker and Ukrainian Worship.

If you want to support the Michael Tinker fundraiser then click on this for info…

Catch up on last week – Quantum 187 – War in Europe

Support Quantum here – https://patron.podbean.com/theweeflea