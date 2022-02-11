Bible Christian Living Creation Theology

Coffee with Job 115 – Stop and Consider God’s Wonders

Ch37:14-24 – In this final section of his speech Elihu points to the wonders of God – asks about how we present our own case – praises Gods’ righteousness and justice and comments on our need to be ‘wise in heart’.

