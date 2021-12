Job 30:24-31 – Job feels so churned up inside. Yet he does not give up. He gives us some great pointers to keeping on keeping on to the end of the road. And a small tribute to a great Christian, Clive Bailey – lost to the Church on earth – but glorified with the church in heaven.

