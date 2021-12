Job 25 – Bildad gets frustrated with Job and in his frustration expresses the atheist materialist view of humanity – you are nothing in the light of the greatness of the Universe – or the religious legalist view – you are nothing in the sight of God. But the truth is different – as pure one born of a woman shows. Humans have inherent dignity.

Subscribe on YouTube here –

Coffee with Job 75 – The Womb, the Worm and the Wicked