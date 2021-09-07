Janet Parshall – In the Market – Covid and More….

Last Thursday (US time) I had our usual monthly chat with Janet…

You can access it here – https://www.moodyradio.org/programs/in-the-market-with-janet-parshall/2021/09/9.2.2021–taken-at-birth—the-world-down-under/

Hour 2: The World Down Under

Join us as we wing our way to the Land of Oz to hear from our favorite Scottish apologist as he offers his thoughts on some of the news making headlines down under. How is that country handling the COVID pandemic? Is the media there ‘unbiased’? What can we learn from Afghanistan? Listen as he addressed these questions and more – all from a biblical perspective.

This photo has nothing to do with the show – expect perhaps that I’m trying to build a bridge to the US! But I love this place….

In the Market – A Personal take on Evangelism and Loss