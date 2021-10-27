In The Market with Janet Parshall – October 2021

Here is the latest In the Market with Janet Parshall.

Join us as we travel down under to visit with our favorite Scottish apologist. Hear his thoughts on the aggressive lockdown policies and procedures in Australia. Discover why he thinks Christians shouldn’t be punished for failing to bow down to progressive ideas and find out why he thinks the issue of mental health should be addressed by the Church. Join us for a conversation designed to make you think critically and biblically.

