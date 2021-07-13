The Value of Big Families in Life and Death – Colin Brazier….

Families….can’t live with them…can’t live without them! That’s the somewhat unfair jibe that is often used. Family is important – but what is family? And how large should families be? I have heard the extremes on both sides – from the man who thought you were sinning if you didn’t have at least double figures in terms of children; to another who looked at one of my children and then said that she reminded him of why he was glad he didn’t have any!

On this day of my father’s funeral – I don’t think I have ever been so thankful for my wonderful, dysfunctional (in my view all families are dysfunctional to some degree – and we are no different!) family. The support that my mother has received from children, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, cousins etc has been wonderful. I thought about this when I saw this beautiful reflection from Colin Brazier on GB TV – its only four minutes – but incredibly moving and insightful.

Families bear one another pain and share one another joy – just a couple of days after my dad died, our son Andrew posted this…Andrew and Caireen had a lovely baby girl, Elianna (‘God has provided’).

For those who asked…..my fathers funeral will be at 11am (UK time) today. The details are here:

The Funeral Notice is as below:

Robertson

(Portmahomack)

Peacefully in The County Hospital, Invergordon on Saturday 3 July 2021, Andrew Shell Robertson, “Clarkston House”, Rockfield Mills, Portmahomack beloved husband of Jean, dearly loved father of David, John, Brian, Fiona and Stuart, a much loved granda, great-grandad, a dear brother, father-in-law and loved by all the extended family and friends. Funeral Service will be held in Rosskeen Free Church, Achnagarron, Invergordon on Tuesday 13 July at 11 a.m. Thereafter to Tarbat New Cemetery, Portmahomack, cortège to arrive at 12.15 p.m.(approx). No flowers please but donations if so desired may be given at the service for Charleston Community Church and The Highland Hospice or send to Alasdair Rhind, Funeral Directors, Sutherland House, Bank Street, Tain or donate by bacs to RBS s/c/ 83-27-35, a/c no 00254580 ref T/L Andrew. Service will be live streamed from The Church and Cemetery full details on our website (www. Alasdair-rhind-funerals.com ) 24 hrs prior.