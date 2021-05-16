Who was Jesus?

A couple of weeks ago I posted the first part of a two part series I did at St Thomas’s – Can the Bible be Believed Today? This is part two – it was meant to be about ‘the historical Jesus’ but in reality was more about why we can and should believe in Jesus. The sermon was from Paul’s Athens talk – in Acts 17.

I have also written about this in Magnificent Obsession. I had a great time at the St Thomas’s Lights group on Friday – 120 young people discussing why we should listen to the words of Jesus. I had a group of around 25 year nine boys afterwards – some of it was tough and the responses reflected those Paul got in Athens! – but I was delighted to give a copy of Magnificant Obsession to a young man who asked for it. Please pray for the remarkable ministry of St Thomas’s amongst young people.

Magnificent Obsession – Why Jesus is Great