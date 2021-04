This morning I had the privilege of doing the children’s talk in St Thomas’s – and it reminded me that I had meant to post this (and the following one) from when I preached in January as part of an ‘apologetic’ series. The two sermons “Who is Jesus?”(I will try and post this later) and this one “Can the Bible be Believed Today?” sum up what we are trying to do and the heart of our message. Both are from Acts 17….

Why Should We Read, Hear and Trust the Scriptures?