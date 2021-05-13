The Truth According to Jordan Peterson – One of the Greatest Speeches You will Ever Hear

This is the most extraordinary video I have seen for years. For me it resonates very personally – it describes almost perfectly my experience and what I feel. It deals with conscience, truth, suffering, reality, knowledge, faith, living a lie, evil, God and what it is to be human. Incredible. It’s only 12 minutes – but it is stunning. Literally. I sat stunned, and in tears, after watching it. This is my life.

When I said ‘almost’ – its because there is one thing missing – not Christ (because the quotations from Scripture are about Christ – without ever mentioning his name) – but what is missing is the sweetness of Christ. The pain and the suffering and evil and necessary change mentioned by Jordan, are only ultimately dealt with and reconciled by the One who is the Truth, who is Love, and who loves us with a passion that is way beyond both our deserving and our understanding. Beautiful. May the beauty of Christ be upon us. Jordan is like Pilgrim at the foot of the Cross – burdened with reality – but he just needs to look up….

