No Satisfaction!- (Why are wealth, wisdom and sex not enough?) Ecclesiastes 2 – Ask at the Cathedral 

This is the second talk in our Ask at the Cathedral series on Ecclesiastes –

No Satisfaction!- (Why are wealth, wisdom and sex not enough?)

We upped the quality a bit – Rob Smith came and sang a couple of songs – well worth hearing on their own – including a Del Amitri one. And we now are live streaming every Tuesday – so the sound quality is much better.

We, (actually I), got some things wrong, but it really was wonderful to see people grasping and being amazed at how relevant the Bible is today.

We had some great questions – and it was lovely to see Christians from very different backgrounds, and some non-Christians as well. Please feel free to invite others to next weeks – Tuesday 12:15 at the Cathedral (and it will be on my own personal YouTube). We will be looking at Ecclesiastes 3) A Time for Everything – The burden of beauty and eternity. (Why do I feel there is something more?)

I’m not going to give the full notes but these are some of what was handed out –

How many times have you heard someone say

If I had his money I’d do things my way

Hmm, but little they know Hmm, it’s so hard to find

One rich man in ten with a satisfied mind. (Bob Dylan)

1) What’s the Point of Pleasure – v.1-11

“A fool finds pleasure in evil conduct, but a man of understanding delights in wisdom.” (Proverbs 10:23, NIV)

“Even in laughter the heart may ache, and joy may end in grief.” (Proverbs 14:13, NIV)

“All King Solomon’s goblets were gold, and all the household articles in the Palace of the Forest of Lebanon were pure gold. Nothing was made of silver, because silver was considered of little value in Solomon’s days.”

German poet Goethe ‘analysed his vuluptousness, and studied his own faculties of enjoyment’.

. Doug Coupland – “All you are doing with your life is collecting objects and nothing else”.

2) What’s the Point of Thinking – v.12-16

“Counsel and sound judgment are mine; I have understanding and power. By me kings reign and rulers make laws that are just; by me princes govern, and all nobles who rule on earth.” (Proverbs 8:14-16, NIV)

3) What’s the Point of Work – v.17-23

“Money, money, money – Always sunny

In the rich man’s world” Abba

“As the expression goes we spend our youth attaining wealth, and our wealth attaining youth”. (Doug Coupland)

Conclusion – Is that it?

John 10:10 The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy; I have come that they may have life, and have it to the full.

Without Christ everything you do this week, although it may bring temporary pleasure and satisfaction will ultimately leave you dissatisfied – like drinking salt water to quench your thirst. With Christ – even the most mundane, boring and seemingingly meaningless task can be transformed into something beautiful.

Next week. A Time for Everything – The burden of beauty and eternity. (Why do I feel there is something more?) ch.3

