I have just finished doing a series of four talks for lawyers in Sydney and Melbourne – entitled The World Turned Upside Down, based on Acts 17 – the four talks are entitled, Revolution, Reason, Religion and Resurrection. Here is the one from Melbourne…we were based in an amazing building at the offices of one of the biggest funds in Australia – led by Christians….the Q and A was probably the most interesting bit…..

you can get the others here….

Law, Education and Religion – A Response