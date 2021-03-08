Letter from Australia 84 – Christ is Glorious! Preaching from Sydney

Dear Brothers and Sisters,

I don’t have a long letter for you this week – just a sermon. I preached this at St Thomas’s last week and I got a surprising amount of reactions – from those who were helped, to those who were unhappy. I’m actually quite confused about it. I think most of it has to do with style – but there are some other underlying issues which I need to reflect on. Have a listen for yourself – it is a great passage. I hope it causes you to reflect more on the beauty of Christ rather than the preacher!

I have been reflecting on my preaching over the past wee while. I’m not over happy because I know there is much that is not great about my preaching, but I’m not sure there is much I do about the style – it’s just the way I do it. For me I preach to myself first, then I think about how to apply that to the people who are there. I am particularly concerned for those who are not yet Christians and those who are struggling. Anyway I will reflect some more before I write anything more on preaching. I do miss preaching to the same people every week – but I also thank the Lord for the variety of faithful preachers…Now I’m off to listen to someone better – my son!

