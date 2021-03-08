Jesus Christ Preaching Theology

Letter from Australia 84 – Christ is Glorious! Preaching from Sydney

1 Comment

Dear Brothers and Sisters,

I don’t have a long letter for you this week – just a sermon.  I preached this at St Thomas’s last week and I got a surprising amount of reactions – from those who were helped,  to those who were unhappy.  I’m actually quite confused about it.  I think most of it has to do with style – but there are some other underlying issues which I need to reflect on. Have a listen for yourself – it is a great passage.  I hope it causes you to reflect more on the beauty of Christ rather than the preacher!

I have been reflecting on my preaching over the past wee while.  I’m not over happy because I know there is much that is not great about my preaching,  but I’m not sure there is much I do about the style – it’s just the way I do it.  For me I preach to myself first, then I think about how to apply that to the people who are there.  I am particularly concerned for those who are not yet Christians and those who are struggling.  Anyway I will reflect some more before I write anything more on preaching.  I do miss preaching to the same people every week – but I also thank the Lord for the variety of faithful preachers…Now I’m off to listen to someone better – my son!

See you next week,

David

1 comment

  1. “… but I’m not sure there is much I do about the style – it’s just the way I do it. ”

    Yes, I think just be yourself and don’t try to overanalyse, Pastor, or you will become too self-conscious and make mistakes. I personally think your preaching is fine. It is has been very helpful to me.

    As for your Tweet:

    “David Robertson @theweeflea

    The headline news in Australia’s ABC is an interview with an American celebrity from a couple of privileged, hypocritical Royals from the UK. Can the ABC tell us why this is the main news in Australia? Is there nothing else going on in the world? Or even Australia?”

    Normally I’d agree if this was a normal story in our celebrity-obsessed age. I think this instance is an exception though because Harry and Meghan could potentially destabilise the monarchy by tarnishing its reputatiin like Harry’s mum tried to doin the Panorama interview back in the 1990s, and the Queen, after all, is our Head of State.

    That said, I haven’t heard the interview or seen any headlines yet, so I don’t know if Harry and Meghan say anything particularly damaging. I am in ignorant bliss at the moment. Anyway, I’ll give the ABC a pass this time.

    Reply

