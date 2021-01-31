Jesus Christ Theology Video

Jordan Peterson has a Dream about Jesus Christ

This is an incredible clip of Jordan Peterson, from a couple of years ago, talking about a dream he had of Jesus.  It only last four minutes so watch the whole thing.

I won’t make any comments on this….but these quotes really stuck out for me.   “Even the tyrannical king has someone to bend his knee to…”Why do people matter?”  “You’re in the presence of something greater than yourselves..”

Jordan seeks to psychologically explain his dream – Paul has a better one. “that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, in heaven and on earth and under the earth, and every tongue confess that Jesus is Lord, to the glory of God the Father”  (Philippians 2:10-11).

If you are a Christian – please join in prayer that Jordan will come to confess that Jesus is Lord.  And if you are not a Christian – we pray that you too will come to that decision.

  1. Yes, it has been commented on elsewhere that Jordan Peterson has not declared himself a believer. He prefers to say that he acts as if God exists. My understanding about this is because of his dislike of identity politics and doesn’t like to be classified and “one of us” or “one of them” and that leading to polemical adversity.

    So I see the argument you imply David, of him being “not quite there yet” without there being a confession of Jesus being Lord. On the other hand I see an argument could be made of him being not dissimilar to the apostle Paul being all things to all men so that nothing be a hindrance to the gospel of the Lord Jesus.

    By profession he isn’t a theologian, and he will be inclined to come at this from a psychological world view because of this. I think the message he gives of the dream with Jesus being the transcendent good and there being a need for this so that the kings in his dream don’t fight but have someone to bend his knee to and by implication us all needing this, something transcendent and awe inspiring with this being a psychological necessity is a powerful message. It’s not inconsistent with having the readiness to share the good news of the gospel of the Lord Jesus.

    “Your old men will dream dreams, your young men will see visions” (Joel 2:28).
    ” Your young men will see visions, your old men will dream dreams” (Acts 2:17).

    That being said, you are right to be cautious about false prophecy. “Watch out for false prophets. They come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ferocious wolves” (Matt 7:15).

    Is Jordan Peterson a “ferocious wolf”. Well, he confesses to having a temper. On the other hand there are many who would say on balance he has done a lot of good. “Every good tree bears good fruit, but a bad tree bears bad fruit” (Matt 7:17).

    The discerning among us will be able to tell the difference.

