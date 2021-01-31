Jordan Peterson has a Dream about Jesus Christ

This is an incredible clip of Jordan Peterson, from a couple of years ago, talking about a dream he had of Jesus. It only last four minutes so watch the whole thing.

I won’t make any comments on this….but these quotes really stuck out for me. “Even the tyrannical king has someone to bend his knee to…”Why do people matter?” “You’re in the presence of something greater than yourselves..”

Jordan seeks to psychologically explain his dream – Paul has a better one. “that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, in heaven and on earth and under the earth, and every tongue confess that Jesus is Lord, to the glory of God the Father” (Philippians 2:10-11).

If you are a Christian – please join in prayer that Jordan will come to confess that Jesus is Lord. And if you are not a Christian – we pray that you too will come to that decision.

