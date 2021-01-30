The New Saturday Review – 1 – Irreversible Damage, Parasite, The Rest is History and The Queens Gambit.

I am restarting my weekly ‘Saturday Review’ – each week reviewing books, films, music, tv and other items of interest for your edification, stimulation and information….I hope you find it helpful…

Book: Irreversible Damage – Teenage Girls and the Transgender Craze – Abigail Shirer – 9/10-

This is a stunning book. I could hardly put it down. It both confirmed much of what I already knew and at the same time brought a whole lot more information and stories. I have no doubt after reading this that the Transgender craze is a cult – and one which is doing – in the words of the title ‘irreversible damage’. In years to come people will look back and wonder how our elites could be so caught up in this cult. Every parent, teacher, politician, lawyer, medic, clergy, journalist and corporate executive should read this book. I will write up a fuller review of the book on my blog…suffice it to say that I have over 150 highlights from it. I leave you with one :

“All the institutions we’ve built to keep young people from making irreparable mistakes have failed them. The universities, the schools, the doctors, the therapists, and even the churches have been won over by a dogged ideology that claims to speak for a more important class of victim.”

Film: Parasite – 6/10

I watched this because it won the Oscar for best picture and because I am interested in all things Korean. It is billed as a black comedy thriller – which it is. Directed by Bong Joon-ho it is a clever, well made and somewhat weird film. The ending is particularly surreal – and disappointing. I thought the film was really well made and acted. It was certainly a different cultural experience…but it is not a film I will be returning to.

Podcast: The Rest is History – 8/10

This is the podcast of Tom Holland and Dominic Sandbrook – both historians. https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/the-rest-is-history/id1537788786

It is one of the few podcasts I listen to every week. I find it utterly fascinating, entertaining and informative. The interplay between Holland and Sandbrook works really well – and so far, all the subjects they have discussed have been worthwhile. I particularly enjoyed last weeks episode on fascism. Highly recommended.

TV – The Queens Gambit – 9/10 –

This Netflix series is wonderful. For so many reasons. The acting is great, the story mesmerising. Of course it is as Woke as can be – ticking all the right boxes – but don’t let that spoil an excellent series. I love chess and this story about how an orphaned girl became a grandmaster is about as good TV as it gets. I doubt I have seen a better TV performance than that of Anna Taylor-Joy as Beth Harmon. The music and cinematography – and the recreation of the 1950’s are all wonderful. It’s not for everyone – there are scenes of drug use, drunkenness and sex (but thankfully not all that many). What stands out most is the human drama and the need for purpose, meaning and salvation….

