Quantum 130 -Ethiopian, Biden, Spector, Navalny, China, Benn, Deck of Cards, the Archers and Wytch Hazel

theweeflea
By
Leave a Comment on Quantum 130 -Ethiopian, Biden, Spector, Navalny, China, Benn, Deck of Cards, the Archers and Wytch Hazel

 

This week we look at a massacre in Ethiopia, the new American President,  when Bob Dylan met Jimmy Carter, Phil Spector, Alexei Navalny, Human Rights in China, Tony Benn, Multiracial Whiteness, Deck of Cards, a vaccine for MS, the Archers, and Wytch Hazel.  You can listen to it below – or on Apple, Spotify etc.

https://theweeflea.podbean.com/e/quantum-130-ethiopian-biden-spector-navalny-china-benn-deck-of-cards-the-archers-and-wytch-hazel/

Here are some of the links,

https://www.christiantoday.com/article/750.reportedly.dead.after.attack.on.ethiopia.church/136249.htm

  • The New American President…..

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=beZT4T–cXk

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OwBcTCmEOAU 

https://twitter.com/afneil/status/1350906727877779459?s=20

 

  • Phil Spector

 

https://apnews.com/article/phil-spector-los-angeles-music-lana-clarkson-california-2845684db91046267039f7d628ce20d4?utm_source=Twitter&utm_campaign=SocialFlow&utm_medium=AP

 

This is a great clip from Benn

This is madness – you can be white when you are black!

  • Multiracial Whiteness.
  • Deck of Cards

 

  • Archers 70 years

 

 

 

