Is Faith in God a Delusion?

I have been doing a lot of reading, studying about the early church in the book of Acts. It seems to me that they used reason, argument, discussion and debate a lot more than the modern church. I have found debate to be a really useful way to open up and discuss the Gospel. Here is an old example from the University of Edinburgh in October 2013 with Alistair McBay of the National Secular Society – who still engages with me on social media every now and then! If you don’t have time to watch the whole thing – as always it is the questions which are the most interesting – they start around 30 minutes. I found it revealing that all the questions were for me. I would love to start doing these kind of events here in Australia!

On Writing the Dawkins Letters