Quantum 124 – China, Australia, Indonesia, Jesus College, North Korea, Indonesia, West Papua, Biden on Abortion, Carl Lentz, France, Africa, the Titanic and Dylan

This weeks Quantum looks that trade war between China and Australia, Jesus College in Cambridge and China, North Korea and Covid, Indonesia and West Papua, Biden on abortion and trans, Carl Lentz, Homeschooling in France, African Apologetics, The Titanic and Bob Dylan.
https://theweeflea.podbean.com/e/quantum-124-china-australia-indonesia-north-korea-and-covidbiden-lentz-france-africa-the-titanic-and-dylan/
North Korea executes Covid rule breaker.
Indonesia and West Papua
Biden promises to reverse Trans laws.
Why does Harper Memorial Church have to do with the Titanic?
