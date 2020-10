This months ‘In the Market’ with Janet Parshall was largely an in-depth discussion on the Steve Chalke situation – looking at why it is so important – and a little look at complementarianism and the Shore school incident.

You can listen to it here –

https://www.moodyradio.org/radioplayer.aspx?episode=339134&hour=2

Janet Parshall Show -Hate Crime, Apostasy and China

This is a photo I took this morning on my walk round Artarmon reserve.