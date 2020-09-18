Friday Call to Prayer – Unfaithfulness, Covid and The Creed

Every Monday and Friday I produce these prayer notes for the Christians United website here in Australia.

Read Romans 3:1-8

“What if some were unfaithful? Will their unfaithfulness nullify God’s faithfulness? 4Not at all! Let God be true, and every human being a liar. As it is written: “So that you may be proved right when you speak and prevail when you judge.”

One of the things that is most devastating to a believer is when another Christian, especially a Christian leader, is unfaithful. The devil and the world suggest to us that because someone is false, then our faith is false. This is the Bible’s answer – ‘let God be true and every human being a liar’! Our faith is based on God’s word, not other people’s faith – which is why Paul quotes Psalm 51! Answer the accusations of the devil, the sneers of the world, and the fears of your own heart with the Word of God.



Petition: Please join with us in praying for:

1.Australia – This has been a week of good news. The numbers in Victoria continue to fall; NSW’s daily figures are now in single figures; slowly more borders are opening; last year in July and August there were 137,000 cases of flu, this year the number is 315; the number of returnees to Australia is to be increased by 2,000 per week; and, contrary to expectations, the unemployment numbers actually fell. We have much to be thankful for. Pray on….

2. The World – The CDC in the US are stating that they do not think a vaccine will be available until the middle of 2021. Numbers in Europe are the highest they have been since the beginning of the pandemic. The New Zealand economy has fallen 12% in the latest GDP figures. UNICEF and Save the Children say that 150 million children have fallen into poverty because of the pandemic. The world continues to be shaken. Pray that people would seek Christ.

A Song of Praise – It’s wonderful when the contemporary and the ancient blend together – as in this song from Hillsong. Singing The Creed is a great way to get to know the Apostles Creed by heart.

Prayer: Lord Jesus, we thank you for answered prayer. We thank you that this virus is being contained. We thank you for the skill, wisdom and technology of those who are healing, researching and helping. We plead with you to contain this virus even more, and grant that people would learn to look to you first. Forgive our sin, heal and renew our land, for your glory, Amen.

