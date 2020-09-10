The Kitchen Table 16 – What’s the Point of the Law?

On a day when I’ve just heard that the Scottish Parliament has passed Humza Yousaf’s new blasphemy law (hate crime bill) the questions of what is the law? – what is it for? on what is it based? is so important. In this weeks Kitchen Table we look at this video from the Law Society of New South Wales.

This is an absolutely vital issue – this morning I came from City Legal and next week I will be speaking in Canberra at another lawyers meeting – If you know of any lawyers, politicians, civil servants, educators or clergy in the area feel free to invite them. They can sign up here – to either attend personally or come online…

Judge Not: When Dissenters Become Dictators

Religion in Scots Law and Education

The Kitchen Table 15 – The Ethics of a Vaccine