Question of the Week – Where do we come from? What are we? Where are we going?

Using Gaugin’s great painting we ask where do we come from? what are we? where are we going?

Where do we come from? “Has it ever struck you that no natural things create or sustain themselves? All of them, including you me and the entire universe, owe their existence to something else. But to what or whom? “ (Os Guinness) – “We thank God for birthday presents of cigars and slippers. Can I thank no one for the birthday present of birth?’ (GK Chesterton)…

What are we? The shorter Catechism – we are made in the image of God. We have life – our purpose is to glorify God and enjoy him forever. Physicality of this – your bodies – for birth – one of the tradies in our house excpecting his first grandchild this week. Amazed at life. Physical bodies- you are fearfully and wonderfully made. But you also have a spirit. Ecclesiasts 3:11”He has made everything beautiful in its time. He has also set eternity in the human heart; yet no one can fathom what God has done from beginning to end” (Ecc 3:11)

Where are we going? The grave? Return to Alfred Nobel – “Silent you stand before the altar of death! Life here and life after constitute an eternal conundrum; but its expiring spark awakens us to holy devotion and quiets every other voice except that of religion. Eternity has the floor.” Alfred Nobel – words read at his funeral.

No – this life is but a journey. Jesus tells us there are two destinations – heaven or hell. You choose. You are going to die – you have no choice in that – although I did hear an expert on ABC Newcastle say this is the last generation that would not live forever! But you do have a choice about where you go when you die. You can follow Jesus to heaven, or Satan to hell.

